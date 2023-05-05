The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena to play the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Devils are underdogs (-105) against the Hurricanes (-115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-115) Devils (-105) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have compiled a 50-25 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina has gone 50-25 (winning 66.7%).

The Hurricanes have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 contests, it hit the over once.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes have conceded the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

