The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)

Nuggets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 41-38-3 mark from the Suns.

Phoenix (19-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.9%) than Denver (7-3) does as a 4+-point underdog (70%).

Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 36-14, a better record than the Nuggets have posted (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively, Phoenix is averaging 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league). It is ceding 111.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per game.

The Suns are draining 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in league). They own a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are three-pointers.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points conceded per game).

This season the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists at 28.9 per game.

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Denver attempts 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 63.9% of its shots, with 72.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.