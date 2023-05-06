The Wells Fargo Championship is in progress, and after the second round Adam Svensson is in fourth place at -7.

Looking to place a bet on Adam Svensson at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Svensson Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Svensson has finished below par nine times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Svensson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Svensson has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Svensson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -6 278 1 23 1 3 $3.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Svensson failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in either of his two most recent trips to this event.

Svensson last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Svensson has played i the last year (7,270 yards) is 268 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of the field.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 43rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

Svensson shot better than 60% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Svensson recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Svensson carded two bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Svensson had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that most recent outing, Svensson's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Svensson finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Svensson finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Svensson Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Svensson's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.