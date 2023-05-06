Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .244 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 with one homer in his last outings.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 33), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this season (45.5%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (63.6%), including seven multi-run games (21.2%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (77.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (33.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.14, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
