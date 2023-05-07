The New Jersey Devils are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes concede 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 37 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players