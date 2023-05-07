Jordan Martinook and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Martinook intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Martinook has scored a goal in 11 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Martinook has a point in 28 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Martinook's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Martinook has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Martinook Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 9 34 Points 7 13 Goals 3 21 Assists 4

