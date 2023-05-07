Wyndham Clark is the current leader (-100) at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after three rounds of play.

Wells Fargo Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:40 AM ET

7:40 AM ET Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards

Wells Fargo Championship Best Odds to Win

Wyndham Clark

Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-16)

1st (-16) Odds to Win: -100

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 6 2 7th Round 2 67 -4 3 1 10th Round 3 63 -8 8 0 1st

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-14)

2nd (-14) Odds to Win: +140

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 2 2nd Round 2 69 -2 3 1 30th Round 3 64 -7 7 2 2nd

Tyrrell Hatton

Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET

1:20 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-11)

3rd (-11) Odds to Win: +1600

Hatton Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 4 2 25th Round 2 65 -6 6 2 1st Round 3 68 -3 6 3 13th

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET Current Rank: 34th (-4)

34th (-4) Odds to Win: +2000

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 4 2 7th Round 2 71 E 4 4 71st Round 3 71 E 3 3 37th

J.J. Spaun

Tee Time: 11:20 AM ET

11:20 AM ET Current Rank: 20th (-6)

20th (-6) Odds to Win: +2200

Spaun Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 5 2 16th Round 2 67 -4 5 1 10th Round 3 72 +1 4 3 48th

Wells Fargo Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Adam Scott 3rd (-11) +2500 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 20th (-6) +3300 Sung-Jae Im 5th (-10) +3500 Tommy Fleetwood 5th (-10) +4000 Taylor Moore 27th (-5) +5000 Beau Hossler 34th (-4) +6600 Matthew Fitzpatrick 45th (-2) +6600 Harris English 5th (-10) +6600 Rory McIlroy 50th (-1) +8000 Rickie Fowler 20th (-6) +8000

