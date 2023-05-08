Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 206.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-4.5
|206.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 206.5 points 63 times.
- The average total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 12.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won 15 of its 26 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 71 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 206.5 points.
- The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 22.6 more points than this game's point total.
- New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this year.
- The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116.0
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 outings.
- Miami has done a better job covering the spread in away games (16-25-0) than it has at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- Miami has a 13-12 record against the spread and a 19-6 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Knicks have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
- New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it is .659 (27-14-0).
- The Knicks' 116.0 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|8-22
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|8-7
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116.0
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
