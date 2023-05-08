The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 116

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 2.5)

Lakers (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Lakers have covered more often than the Warriors this season, sporting an ATS record of 40-39-3, as opposed to the 39-42-1 mark of the Warriors.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 9-11 against the spread compared to the 13-14-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Golden State's games have (45 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 20-11, while the Warriors are 7-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is scoring 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 assists per game.

The Lakers are 24th in the NBA with 10.8 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Los Angeles in 2022-23, 64.9% of them have been two-pointers (74.8% of the team's made baskets) and 35.1% have been three-pointers (25.2%).

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State is the second-best team in the NBA in points scored (118.9 per game) and 21st in points conceded (117.1).

The Warriors are best in the NBA in assists (29.8 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Warriors are best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game at 16.6. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.

Golden State attempts 52.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 47.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 61.5% of Golden State's buckets are 2-pointers, and 38.5% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.