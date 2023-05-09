Jesper Fast Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Jesper Fast and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Fast's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.
Jesper Fast vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Devils
|Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Devils Player Props
Fast Season Stats Insights
- Fast's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.
- Fast has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Fast has a point in 26 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points three times.
- Fast has an assist in 18 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 39.2% that Fast hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.
Fast Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|80
|Games
|11
|29
|Points
|6
|10
|Goals
|1
|19
|Assists
|5
