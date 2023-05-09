How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will face the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.
- The Nuggets put up just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).
- Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Phoenix has a 23-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Suns average only 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are averaging 119.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 115.3.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns average 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (113.2). On defense they give up 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than on the road (113.9).
- At home Phoenix is conceding 109.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than it is on the road (113.9).
- The Suns collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (26.8) than on the road (27.7).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Paul
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.