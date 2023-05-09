Seth Jarvis will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at Prudential Center in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Jarvis in the Hurricanes-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.

Seth Jarvis vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 16:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Jarvis has netted a goal in a game 12 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Jarvis has a point in 31 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 11 39 Points 8 14 Goals 3 25 Assists 5

