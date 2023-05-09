Stefan Noesen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at Prudential Center in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Noesen's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

Noesen has averaged 12:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Noesen has a point in 31 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points five times.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Noesen hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.7% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Noesen Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 78 Games 7 36 Points 5 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.