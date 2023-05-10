Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Red Sox.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .250 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Olson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278 with three homers.
- In 66.7% of his 36 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.2% of his games this season, Olson has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 36 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (77.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (33.3%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .338 batting average against him.
