Warriors vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-7.5)
|225
|-315
|+260
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-7.5)
|225.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-7.5)
|225
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|-
|226.5
|-300
|+250
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per outing (21st in the league).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- These teams score 236.1 points per game combined, 11.1 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these teams score 233.7 combined points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
Warriors Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Stephen Curry
|30.5
|-125
|29.4
|Klay Thompson
|22.5
|-115
|21.9
|Andrew Wiggins
|17.5
|-105
|17.1
|Jordan Poole
|9.5
|-125
|20.4
|Draymond Green
|8.5
|+100
|8.5
