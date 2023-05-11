Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will match up in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-2.5)
|212.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|212.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-2.5)
|212.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-2.5)
|213.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while giving up 110.9 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
- The teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 20.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 9.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-110
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-125
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-110
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-105
|11.5
|Derrick White
|11.5
|-110
|12.4
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.