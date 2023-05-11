If you live and breathe college baseball, missing a game just isn't an option. We're here to help you make sure that doesn't happen. The list below shows you how to watch or live stream every NCAA baseball game that's airing on Fubo on Thursday, May 11, so you don't need to fret about missing a single pitch.

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Auburn at Ole Miss Baseball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch BYU at Pacific Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Every team's journey toward the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.