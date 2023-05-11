The New Jersey Devils take the road to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Devils are the underdog (+115) in this decisive matchup with the Hurricanes (-135).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 45 of 92 games this season.

The Hurricanes are 14-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Devils have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

New Jersey has won three of its four games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-143)

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) - Jack Hughes 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-208) 3.5 (-110) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-189)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.3 3.7 2.5

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.7 3.2

