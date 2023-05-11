The New Jersey Devils take the road to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Devils are the underdog (+115) in this decisive matchup with the Hurricanes (-135).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes Moneyline Devils Moneyline Total
Hurricanes Moneyline Devils Moneyline Total
DraftKings -130 +110 -
BetMGM -135 +115 6
PointsBet -135 +115 5.5

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

  • Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 45 of 92 games this season.
  • The Hurricanes are 14-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Devils have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).
  • Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
  • New Jersey has won three of its four games when it is the underdog by +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-143)

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) -
Jack Hughes 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-208) 3.5 (-110)
Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-189)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.3 3.7 2.5

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.7 3.2

