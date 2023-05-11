Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils square off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Hurricanes are listed with -130 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-130) Devils (+110) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 50 of their 75 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has gone 44-22 (winning 66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 56.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it went over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

