The New Jersey Devils take the road against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Devils have +110 moneyline odds against the favorite Hurricanes (-130).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-130) Devils (+110) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 50 of their 75 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Carolina is 44-22 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

