The Carolina Hurricanes take their home ice at PNC Arena to square off against the New Jersey Devils for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1. The Hurricanes are favored (-130) against the Devils (+110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-130) Devils (+110) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 50 of their 75 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 44-22 (winning 66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 56.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

