Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are on top 3-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Hurricanes -130 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup against the Devils (+110).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 50-25 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 44-22 (winning 66.7%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina went over once.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best units in league play, allowing 210 goals to rank second.
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
