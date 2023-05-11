Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 115-103 loss to the 76ers (his previous game) Tatum put up 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Below, we look at Tatum's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 27.1 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 10.5 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.4 PRA 44.5 43.5 43 PR 39.5 38.9 37.6 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.9



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers allow 24.2 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

The 76ers give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 40 36 10 5 3 0 2 5/7/2023 47 24 18 6 1 4 1 5/5/2023 43 27 10 5 3 1 2 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

