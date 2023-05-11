Jordan Martinook and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Martinook's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Martinook has scored a goal in 11 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Martinook has a point in 28 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points four times.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Martinook's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.8% of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 11 34 Points 12 13 Goals 5 21 Assists 7

