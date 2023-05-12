Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 12
Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.
Let's look at Adebayo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|20.4
|17.6
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.2
|9.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3.2
|3.7
|PRA
|29.5
|32.8
|30.5
|PR
|26.5
|29.6
|26.8
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks
- Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Adebayo's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.
- On the glass, the Knicks have conceded 42 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per contest.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|39
|18
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/8/2023
|38
|23
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5/6/2023
|36
|17
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/2/2023
|38
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|0
|4/30/2023
|37
|16
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/29/2023
|35
|9
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/22/2023
|40
|15
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3/3/2023
|38
|18
|4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2/2/2023
|38
|32
|9
|3
|0
|1
|2
