The Miami Heat are 6-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6)

Knicks (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (207.5)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Miami (4-15-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than New York (3-4-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per contest.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 12 treys per game (16th-ranked in league).

Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).

Knicks Performance Insights

At 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded, New York is 11th in the NBA on offense and 12th on defense.

At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

In 2022-23, New York has taken 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.

