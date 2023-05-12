In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be eyeing a win against New York Knicks.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and conceding 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 18 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 222.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -120 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 12.5 -115 11.5 Kyle Lowry 11.5 +100 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -125 9.4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.