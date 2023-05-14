How to Watch the Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Sunday, May 14, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are on top 3-2 in the series.
ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS is the spot to tune in to watch the Oilers and the Golden Knights square off.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 VEG
|5/10/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-1 EDM
|5/8/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
|5/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|5-1 EDM
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Oilers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
