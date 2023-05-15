Braves vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves (25-15) carry a four-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Texas Rangers (25-15), at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (4-3) against the Rangers and Cody Bradford.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Braves vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (4-3) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.32 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .256 in seven games this season.
- He has four quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford
- Bradford takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rangers.
- The 25-year-old left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.