The Atlanta Braves (25-15) carry a four-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Texas Rangers (25-15), at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (4-3) against the Rangers and Cody Bradford.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (4-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.32 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .256 in seven games this season.

He has four quality starts in seven chances this season.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford

Bradford takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rangers.

The 25-year-old left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.