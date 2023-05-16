Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and starter Dane Dunning on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Atlanta is second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 218.

The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .339.

The Braves rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Atlanta averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-best ERA (3.47) in the majors this season.

The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.264 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Jared Shuster to the mound for his first start this season.

The left-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home - Dustin May

