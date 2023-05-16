Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (25-16) will square off with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (26-15) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, May 16. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Braves (-110). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Braves vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (3-0, 1.72 ERA) vs Jared Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Braves' matchup versus the Rangers but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to beat the Rangers with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 21 times and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 14-9 record (winning 60.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Texas has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 2-1 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Braves have a mark of 3-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Braves have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

