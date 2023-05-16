Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 1
In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6)
|222.5
|-230
|+195
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6)
|222.5
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-240
|+200
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 233 points per game combined, 10.5 more points than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 229.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-120
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-135
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-115
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
