Wednesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (26-16) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (26-16) at 8:05 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (4-1) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (5-2).

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 34 times and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.

Atlanta is 14-6 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 222 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).

Braves Schedule