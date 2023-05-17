Braves vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rangers have +125 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.
Braves vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-155
|+125
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games. Atlanta games have finished above the set total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 9.3 runs.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have gone 22-12 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.7% of those games).
- Atlanta has a 14-6 record (winning 70% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.
- The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.
- Atlanta has played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-16-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for only one game this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|16-7
|8-7
|18-9
|16-12
|10-4
