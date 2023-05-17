The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 210.5 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 210.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 210.5 combined points in 66 of 82 games this season.

Boston's games this year have an average total of 229.4, 18.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 23-9, a 71.9% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 58 games this season that ended with a point total over 210.5 points.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 66 80.5% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Seven of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).

The Heat score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

