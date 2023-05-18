On Thursday the Florida Panthers take the road against the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, giving them -145 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+120).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida's games this season have had over 6 goals 69 of 94 times.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 15 of their 24 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).

The Panthers have been the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 69.2%, of those games.

Carolina is 14-8 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).

Florida has gone 9-3 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-149)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.8 2.6

