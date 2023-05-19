Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (27-16) and Seattle Mariners (21-22) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on May 19.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (3-0) for the Braves and Bryce Miller (2-0) for the Mariners.

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 23, or 65.7%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 228.

The Braves' 3.57 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule