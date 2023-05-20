Braves vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (28-16) against the Seattle Mariners (21-23) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.
The Braves will give the nod to Jesse Chavez and the Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91 ERA).
Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Braves have won 24 out of the 36 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Atlanta has won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 234 total runs this season.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|W 12-0
|Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|L 7-4
|Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|W 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 19
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|-
|Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|-
|Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dustin May
|May 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Julio Urías
|May 24
|Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.