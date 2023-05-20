Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers on Saturday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Hurricanes are favored, with -150 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Panthers, who have +130 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here's our prediction for who will capture the victory in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-150)

Hurricanes (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have a 16-10-26 record in games that have needed overtime.

Carolina is 25-7-7 (57 points) in its 39 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 18 games this season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in 63 games (52-6-5, 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 22-3-0 to record 44 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 50-19-5 (105 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 7-5-3 (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.