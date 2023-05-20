Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead 1-0 in the series. Bookmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, assigning them -155 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 45 of 94 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (15-10).

The Panthers have secured an upset victory in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Carolina is 12-6 when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Florida has won eight of its 10 games when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-154)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.6 2.6

