Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20 will see the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0. Oddsmakers give the Hurricanes -150 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Panthers (+130).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes are 51-26 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-19 record (winning 65.5% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 60.0% chance to win.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 29 games this season, and won 16 (55.2%).
- Florida has a record of 12-7 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.