The French Open field is dwindling in Paris, France, as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova readies for a quarterfinal versus Karolina Muchova. Pavlyuchenkova is +5000 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Pavlyuchenkova at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Pavlyuchenkova's Next Match

After getting past Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6, 6-3, Pavlyuchenkova will meet Muchova in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6 at 6:00 AM ET.

Pavlyuchenkova has current moneyline odds of +135 to win her next matchup against Muchova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +5000

Pavlyuchenkova Stats

Pavlyuchenkova beat Mertens 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the Round of 16.

The 31-year-old Pavlyuchenkova is 5-7 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament victory.

Pavlyuchenkova is 4-3 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Pavlyuchenkova has played 12 matches and 20.0 games per match.

On clay, Pavlyuchenkova has played seven matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.6 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.

Pavlyuchenkova, over the past year, has won 63.5% of her service games and 32.0% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Pavlyuchenkova has won 68.1% of her games on serve, and 39.7% on return.

