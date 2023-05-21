After making the quarterfinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg (before being knocked out by Anna Blinkova in her most recent match), Emma Navarro will begin play in the French Open against Anna Kalinskaya in the round of 128. Navarro is +35000 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Navarro at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Navarro's Next Match

In the round of 128 of the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), Navarro will play Kalinskaya.

Emma Navarro Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +35000

Navarro Stats

Navarro came up short in her most recent match, 4-6, 4-6 versus Blinkova in the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 25, 2023.

Navarro is 5-6 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

Navarro has a match record of 2-2 on clay over the last 12 months.

Navarro, over the past 12 months, has played 11 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

In her four matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Navarro has averaged 20.3 games.

Navarro, over the past year, has won 57.1% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.

Navarro has been victorious in 62.5% of her service games on clay over the past 12 months and 44.8% of her return games.

