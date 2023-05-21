After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open in his most recent tournament (knocked out by Taylor Fritz), Marcos Giron will begin the French Open versus Hamad Medjedovic (in the round of 128). Giron is +50000 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Giron at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Giron's Next Match

Giron will meet Medjedovic in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Giron is currently listed at +115 to win his next contest against Medjedovic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Marcos Giron Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +50000

Want to bet on Giron? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Giron Stats

Giron last played on May 24, 2023, a 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 9-ranked Fritz in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.

The 29-year-old Giron is 27-27 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

In five tournaments on clay over the past year, Giron has gone 5-5.

Giron, over the past 12 months, has played 54 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match.

In his 10 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Giron has averaged 22.2 games.

Giron, over the past 12 months, has won 78.1% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Giron has won 78.4% of his games on serve, and 27.9% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.