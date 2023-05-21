Tomas Martin Etcheverry's run in the French Open in Paris, France has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Alexander Zverev. Etcheverry has +3300 odds to be crowned champion at Stade Roland Garros.

Etcheverry at the 2023 French Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Etcheverry's Next Match

After getting past Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 6-0, 6-1, Etcheverry will meet Zverev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 7 at 6:00 AM ET.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Grand Slam Odds

  • French Open odds to win: +3300

Etcheverry Stats

  • In the Round of 16 on Monday, Etcheverry defeated No. 33-ranked Nishioka, 7-6, 6-0, 6-1.
  • Etcheverry has not won any of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 21-21.
  • Etcheverry has a match record of 15-11 on clay over the last 12 months.
  • In his 42 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Etcheverry has averaged 24.4 games.
  • Over the past year, Etcheverry has played 26 matches on clay, and 23.1 games per match.
  • Etcheverry has won 22.5% of his return games and 77.0% of his service games over the past 12 months.
  • On clay over the past 12 months, Etcheverry has been victorious in 77.2% of his service games and 27.1% of his return games.

