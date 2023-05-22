Brady Skjei will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brady Skjei vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +180)

0.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Skjei has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 21:48 on the ice per game.

Skjei has a goal in 18 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Skjei has a point in 32 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 20 of 81 games this year, Skjei has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Skjei has an implied probability of 35.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 8 38 Points 1 18 Goals 1 20 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.