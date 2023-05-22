Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (29-17) and Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-3) to the mound, while Gavin Stone will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 38 times and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 240 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.51).

