Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Burns? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has averaged 23:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +19.

Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Burns has a point in 47 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that Burns goes over his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 60 Points 6 18 Goals 2 42 Assists 4

