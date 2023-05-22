The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead 2-0 in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -110 moneyline odds, in this game against the Hurricanes, who have -110 moneyline odds.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Carolina's games this season have had over 5.5 goals 45 of 95 times.

The Panthers are 13-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Hurricanes have claimed an upset victory in five of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida is 13-9 (winning 59.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Carolina has a record of 7-6 in games when bookmakers list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.60 2.40

