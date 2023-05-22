Jesper Fast and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Fast in the Hurricanes-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

Fast's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.

Fast has scored a goal in nine of 80 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 26 of 80 games this year, Fast has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Fast has an assist in 18 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Fast's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 8 29 Points 2 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 0

