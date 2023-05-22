Jesper Fast and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Fast in the Hurricanes-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

  • Fast's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.
  • Fast has scored a goal in nine of 80 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • In 26 of 80 games this year, Fast has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
  • Fast has an assist in 18 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
  • Fast's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
80 Games 8
29 Points 2
10 Goals 2
19 Assists 0

